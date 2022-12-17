The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released two new studies detailing the volume and nature of crime on school campuses and crime identified as having a domestic violence nexus. Both studies utilize data from the Tennessee Incident-Based Reporting System (TIBRS). Among the findings of ‘School Crime 2021’:
• From 2019 to 2021, 22,855 crimes were reported by the state’s law enforcement agencies with a location code of ‘School-Elementary/Secondary.’
• The overall number of reported offenses decreased by 16.43 percent from 2019 to 2021.
• Simple Assault was the most frequently reported offense, at 37.41 percent.
Among the findings of ‘Domestic Violence 2021’:
• A total of 67,590 offenses were flagged as domestic-related in 2021. Of those, 44,154 were reported as Simple Assault.
• Women accounted for 71.87 percent of victims of reported domestic-related incidents in 2021.
• Data on victim-to-offender relationships revealed that ‘Boyfriend/Girlfriend’ was the most frequently reported relationship type for domestic-related offenses.
“The issue of domestic violence is by no means a novel problem in American society,” said TBI Director David Rausch. “The persistence of domestic violence and the large number of related incidents reported to law enforcement necessitate continued awareness about this issue.”
Both reports are now available for further review and download on the TBI’s website: https://tbi.pub/reports.
