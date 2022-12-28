An overnight fire that came during the coldest night of the year so far has claimed another home this week.
According to Johnson County, 911 Dispatch and first responders, Mountain City firefighters responded to the scene of a structure fire at 316 Fairview Ave., adjacent to the Johnson County High School, last Friday.
With temperatures around -5F at the time of the fire, it was obvious that firefighters were fighting not only the flames, which in the dark appeared mostly in the form of heavy smoke but the cold as well. As it was being sprayed, the water froze on the ground turning the roadway a bit treacherous.
While not confirmed, officials suspect that a space heater was to blame for the incident.
Such heating devices, along with wood-burning stoves, may provide the perfect heating alternative. Still, house fires this time of year are a sad reminder of important safety factors to consider, such as keeping space heaters at a safe distance from items in the room, never leaving them unattended, keeping the chimney clean, and burning only seasoned firewood to avoid creosote formation.
Other tips include:
Maintain the required distance between a heating apparatus or the stove and the surroundings. Most fire safety codes require that a wood-burning stove be at least three feet away from drapes, furniture, and other items; a good idea to adhere to for all other alternate heating sources.
Light, small, bright fires. Burning a big pile of wood causes incomplete burning and can result in overheating of the fireplace and chimney.
Never burn paper or trash. Burning paper or trash in the wood-burning stove may seem like a quick way to light a fire. However, this practice is dangerous because these substances are highly combustible and may emanate toxic gases.
Avoid clutter around the stove. Keep the area around the stove clear of household items. Keep books, toys, clothes, and rugs away from the stove. Embers from the fire can land on nearby objects and ignite a fire.
Additional tips for wood-burning stoves:
Dispose of ashes. After a fire has died out, collect the ashes in a metal container. You can get the ashes to subdue any remaining embers. Dispose of the ashes outdoors, away from trees and plants.
Install smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors. Any home that uses a wood-burning stove must have a working smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector. These devices warn you in times of danger and can save your home and family. Also, keep a fire extinguisher nearby.