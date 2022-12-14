According to Johnson County authorities, a riot last Sunday night at Mountain Youth Academy caused significant damage at the facility.
The news release added that officers assisted the staff with detaining juveniles who were transported to the Sheriff’s Office, where they are awaiting a hearing today, Monday, December 12, 2022.
According to a source familiar with the incident and who wanted to remain anonymous, the incident involved several female juveniles, including three primary suspects that were sent to and detained at the Johnson County detention center. A total of 12 female juveniles were involved in Sunday night’s incident at the Academy.
Mountain Youth Academy is a trauma-based treatment facility for at-risk youth, and according to its website, the Academy offers individualized treatment of girls and boys ages 5–17.
“We are a trauma-based treatment facility treating at-risk youth with an IQ of 70 or above,” the website stated, adding that the facility offers a therapeutic setting in a secure facility to help children and teens address their mental health needs. Have specific treatment programs for those with intellectual disabilities. Treatment programs utilize adolescent and child therapy in individual and group settings and other treatment methods to address each individual’s mental health needs.
