With a high number of packages being delivered this holiday season, an increase in porch pirating incidents across the county is sadly a part of the norm.
While online shoppers and the general public that look to send and receive their packages keep an eye on their deliveries Tennessee is no exception compared to the rest of the country.
A recent release by Circuit Tracker (https://getcircuit.com/package-tracker/blog), an online agency that gathered data using Google AdWords, pinpointed which states, cities, and couriers have had the most issues with stolen and missing packages over the last five years and in 2022.
According to their findings Knoxville, TN, ranks No.10 for the most stolen packages over the last five years, while Chattanooga, TN, ranks No.7 for the most stolen packages in 2022.
The report showed the US Postal Service had the most searches about stolen packages in the past five years, followed by Amazon, while UPS and Amazon have both reported a 15 percent increase in stolen packages in 2022.
Interestingly, Washington, D.C., has reportedly secured the top spot for the most lost packages, with about 670 Google searches for missing or stolen packages in the last five years per 100,000 residents. That’s more than double the searches made in runner-up Vermont. Packages seemed better protected down South. Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi residents have made the fewest searches for missing deliveries.
California is home to three of the top ten cities for most missing package searches in recent years.
Sunnyvale, CA, saw roughly 1.5 percent of its population searching for missing or stolen packages recently. California was also home to two other cities in the top ten: Hayward and Pomona.
“I am always worried about getting my packages on time and in good condition,” said online shopper Gates Hunter of Mountain City, TN. “So I keep an eye on it online and regularly check my packages with an app on my phone. It eases some of the worries of losing my order or gift. Of course, there is nothing better than getting a package at the door and opening the box. It feels like a gift every time.”
Be warned and take precautions
What can be done to fight porch pirates?
Basic recommendations include doorbell cameras, locked gates, and security system signs might mean the difference between a thief choosing whether or not it’s worth it to steal from one's porch or property.
Using alternate delivery locations, like your workplace or the home of a friend or family member who’s available to accept packages in person, is also a good choice. Some use pickup lockers, often available in public places.
Of course, keeping packages from sitting by the front door unattended is a no-brainer because if a porch pirate sees an easy opportunity, they’ll take it.
Ultimately, tracking packages closely and making sure someone’s home to receive them is the best thing.
About Circuit Package Tracker
Circuit Package Tracker is a free tracking tool that helps you find packages from over 1,000 couriers worldwide. Circuit Package Tracker used Google Adwords data over the last five years related to missing and stolen packages.