When the chase was over, deputies discovered a child in the vehicle's back seat the whole time. The Mountain City couple Megan Sedgwick and the passenger, Thomas McCauley, were arrested last week after they led police on a pursuit while a child was in the vehicle.
According to a report, deputies responded to a pair of disturbance calls involving the same male suspect– the last one where he was allegedly running nude outside.
Police could not locate the man, but they did get a vehicle description, which was eventually found on Highway 67 West. A traffic stop was initiated, but the driver fled and began driving erratically and, at one point, striking a patrol vehicle, after which the driver pulled into the driveway.
According to reports County and City units made contact and found McCauley in the passenger seat. Failing to exit the vehicle "after lawful commands were given," deputies used a taser.
The pair was charged with aggravated child abuse, among other related charges.