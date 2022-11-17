Mountain City K9 Zorro got some action last week while responding to a call for assistance.
According to police reports, on November 9th, 2022, Sgt. T. Brown was notified that a male subject was inside a vehicle and appeared to be "passed out" and
that the scene was suspicious.
The subject was in a church parking lot across from the Mountain City Police Department. Sgt. Brown contacted the subject, later identified as Charlie Ward, who officers said: "appeared very disoriented."
Field sobriety testing was then conducted, which Ward failed.
Officers said that "there was suspicion that the vehicle contained illegal narcotics." MCPD'S "Goodest Boy," K9 Zorro, was deployed and checked out the vehicle.
Zorro alerted his handler that there was an odor of narcotics. Sgt. Brown followed up by conducting a search of the vehicle, where drug paraphernalia was located and a white crystallized substance believed to be methamphetamine inside small baggies.
Ward of Sugar Grove, NC, was placed under arrest and charged with the following felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication.