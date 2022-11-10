Jimmy Morefield was sentenced last Friday, November 4, 2022, in Johnson County to three years supervised probation with the Tennessee Department of Correction.
Earlier The Tomahawk reported that following his trial (October 4-6, 2022), a jury found Morefield of Mountain City guilty of Voluntary Manslaughter.
Morefield, 57, of 791 J Shoun Road was initially charged with the first-degree murder of Street on November 14, 2020.
The incident, reported by Mountain City Police nearly two years ago, stated that Street was fatally shot following an altercation on the 300 block of Industrial Drive in Mountain City, TN.
According to former Mountain City Police Chief Denver Church, officers were dispatched to 333 Industrial Dr, in Mountain City, and found Teddy Street, 49, on the ground dead on arrival.
Street lived just a few houses over at 336 Industrial Dr. in Mountain City.
“The shooting was the result of a verbal altercation between Street and Jimmy Morefield,” Church stated during an interview in 2020.
Morefield, was questioned about his involvement in the shooting by Mountain City police but was later released.
“They knew each other, and Morefield claims self-defense,” Church said.
The case went before a grand jury, while Church ensured that the shooting was an isolated incident resulting from a personal dispute.
Following judgment, Judge Lisa Rice revoked Morefield’s bond, and was held in jail until his sentencing hearing last Friday.