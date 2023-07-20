Johnson County residents were reminded of just the how easy it is to lose everything within a matter of minutes in a house fire. Sadly, a recent string of structure fires including three in a 24-hour-period across the county are responsible taking a life.
According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, approximately 11 p.m., Johnson County Emergency-911 received a call of a structure fire on West Holy Hill Rd.
Sheriff Tester said that emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene. The fire was quickly extinguished, and an investigation was underway.
The residence was found to be a mobile home and had received approximately 80 percent of severe damage to the home.
After continued investigations, human remains were found to be inside the residence, and later identified as 53-year-old Cora J Hayworth.
Johnson County 2nd District Fire Chief James Brown said nine units and tanker trucks from 2nd district, and Neva responded to the scene along with two EMS units. It took approximately 15 minutes for the close to 30 personnel, all local volunteer firefighters to bring the flames that has engulfed the home under control. Firefighters were called on to the scene multiple times to attend to some hot spots that flared up long after the structure was destroyed.
“All the guys that showed up in the middle of the night worked hard and well together to fight this fire,” Brown said, adding that since the call came in late at night it allowed for a quicker response.
Unfortunately, not before the fire took the life of a local resident.
Johnson County Coroner and Tennessee Bureau of Investigations were called to the scene for assistance. Officials said the incident under investigation is continuing.