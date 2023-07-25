The Johnson County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday morning the investigation of the death of former Johnson County County commissioner Billy D Roark. According to the Sheriff's Office, Emergency Officials were called to the 5500 block of US 421 Monday evening regarding an unattended deceased person.
Authorities said Roark, 68, was discovered at Roan Valley Auction Company and was taken to William L Jenkins Forensic Center for autopsy. Next of kin has been notified, and friends of the former commissioner were saddened by the news. "I have worked with Billy for four years, and I loved him as a friend," said Debi Knerr of Mountain City.
JCSO stated that no foul play is suspected. The investigation is ongoing.