Mountain City police officers, assisted the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, on a pursuit on April 4, which began in the area of, West Main St. and Hampton St.
According to police reports, initially county Deputy Evan Martin radared a motorcycle traveling through that area at approximately 72 mph in a posted 30 mph zone and it passed another vehicle on a double yellow line.
Deputy Martin signed the driver and ordered the bike to stop.
The suspect, later identified as Jeffrey Lipford of Mountain City reportedly ignored the signals and the deputy's orders. Officers reported that instead,
Lipford increased speed fleeing from officers and committing numerous traffic violations in the process.
During that time "the suspect also threw from his person a liquor bottle," officers said. Eventually, Lipford crashed his motorcycle in the area of, Dugger Hollow Road but then began to flee on foot from officers.
Enter K-9 Hugo, as K-9 Handler Sgt. Worley of the Johnson County Sheriff's Office deployed Hugo to pursue the fleeing felon.
After a short chase K-9 Hugo successfully apprehended Lipford so that officers could take him into custody Lipford was given medical treatment and a DUI investigation was conducted.
Officers also located on his person a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana.
- Lipford was placed under arrest by the Johnson County Sheriff's office, and transported to the Johnson County Jail.
Lipford was charged with a list of offenses including:
• FELONY EVADING ARREST
• EVADING ARREST BY FOOT
• DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
• TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
• RECKLESS DRIVING
• FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
• OPEN CONTAINER
• SIMPLE POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI
• DRIVING AN UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
• SPEEDING (72 MPH IN 30 MPH ZONE)
• FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
• VIOLATION OF IMPLIED CONSENT
Kudos to local law enforcement officers and, of course, K-9 Hugo.