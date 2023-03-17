Police officers raided a home in Mountain City last week following a tip by a concerned citizen that a group of men was participating in cockfighting in the driveway.
The residence in question is located at the south end of Fairground Lane, where upon arrival, MCPD officers made contact with three men, each of whom, according to police reports, “had blood on them and a dead rooster was observed lying on the ground.”
Officers also reported that cockfighting paraphernalia was recovered at the scene, and 36 roosters were seized from a shed located on the property.
The three individuals, Jesus Solis Alvarez, Colin Bernal, and Francisco Luis, all of Mountain City, TN, were placed into custody and transported to the Johnson County jail. All three men were charged with cock and animal fighting.
Cockfighting is known as a blood sport, normally held in a ring called a cockpit, and as of 2023, cockfighting is illegal in all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and all U.S. territories. The last state to implement a state law banning cockfighting was Louisiana.
A few statistics on the sport reportedly include cockfighting as a felony in 40 states and the District of Columbia. The possession of birds for fighting is prohibited in 39 states and the District of Columbia. Being a spectator at a cockfight is prohibited in 43 states and the District of Columbia, and the possession of cockfighting implements is prohibited in 15 states.
The 2014 farm bill, signed into law by then-President Obama, contained a provision making it a "federal crime to attend an animal fighting event or bring a child under the age of 16 to an animal fighting event."
However, as of today, Tennessee is one of only eight states without felony-level penalties for cockfighting and considers the crime a Class A misdemeanor.
Just last week, the Union County Clerk’s Office reported that 94 people went before a judge after being arrested on animal fighting charges. In a recent interview, Jon Lundberg, a Republican member of the Tennessee State Senate for the 4th district, reportedly said he believes cockfighting should be a felony because it attracts other illegal behavior.
Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action, who has been working on a national campaign to end cockfighting, emphasized that the passing of a law that would treat cockfighting more seriously is way overdue and that the current Class A misdemeanor charge is nothing more than a slap on the wrist when it is a “calculated animal cruelty.”
Representative Scotty Campbell, District 3, had a wider view and expressed his interest in hearing from area residents when he said, “I am undecided. I’d like to hear from the public on this subject. Cockfighting is currently illegal in Tennessee as a Class A misdemeanor. Should this be a felony? I don’t recall anyone bringing this up to me in our region. There was a bill dealing with this matter that failed. This seems to be an annual topic at the legislature, but no one at home talks with me about it.”
The fight for a harsher penalty continues in Tennessee, but for now, many agree with giving kudos to the residents willing to speak up and the MCPD for quickly responding to stop the mistreatment of animals.