NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released its annual ‘Crime on Campus’ publication last week, detailing the volume and nature of crime on Tennessee’s college and university campuses.
The report compiles data submitted to TBI through the state’s Tennessee Incident-Based Reporting System (TIBRS).
Findings included crime reported as having occurred on Tennessee college and university campuses increased by 26.28 percent from 2021 to 2022 and decreased by 17.34 percent overall since 2019.
In 2022, Larceny/Theft offenses accounted for 27.22 percent of reported offenses, while assault offenses reported on college and university campuses increased 29.76 percent year-to-year. Reported Drug/Narcotic violations increased by 16.03 percent from 2021 to 2022.
“This report will hopefully assist law enforcement, institution administrators, and government officials in planning their efforts to fight crime and continue to create an awareness that crime exists as a threat in our communities,” said TBI Director David Rausch. “The threats to society by criminal activity must be addressed by efforts from all law-abiding citizens, as well as law enforcement agencies.”
In accordance with federal guidelines, the TBI strongly discourages the use of its published crime data to compare one entity or jurisdiction to another. It is far more appropriate, in the TBI’s assessment, to compare an entity’s statistics over time. The full report is available for review on the TBI’s website at tbi.pub/reports.
