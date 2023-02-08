A criminal case against David Lee Albright, 71, of Butler, was dismissed by First Judicial District Court Judge Lisa Nidiffer Rice on Friday, February 3, 2023.
Albright was initially arrested on Friday, August 14, 2020, and charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse, and additional charges connected with the disappearance of 67-year-old Allen Boy McGee, 357 Norman Dugger Road in Butler.
On August 7, 2020, a missing person report was filed with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, which led to a joint investigation into McGee’s disappearance by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and TBI were assisted by the Johnson County Dry Run Volunteer Fire Department along with authorities in Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina, and Boone Police Department, North Carolina.
The body of Allen B. McGee has not been located, and the investigation remained ongoing.
The Tomahawk will update the court ruling as soon as it becomes available.