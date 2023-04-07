In the wake of last Monday's mass shooting at the Covenant Church in Nashville, school safety is ever present on Tennessee parents’ minds.
A 2022 Vanderbilt Child Health Poll revealed that school gun violence is one of the top five concerns for Tennessee parents–along with drug and alcohol use; bullying and cyberbullying; child mental health and suicide; and education and school quality.
According to the survey, 83 percent of Tennessee parents believe that schools are safer when there are one or more school resource officers who work in the school, 71.2 percent of these parents also affirmed that routine active shooter drills would make school safer, and 60.6 percent agree that a single point of entry makes schools safer.
For School Superintendent Dr. Mischelle Simcox and Career and Technical Education (CTE), and Safety Supervisor Dr. Herbie Adams, safety is a top priority at Johnson County Schools.
“We take the safety of our students and staff very seriously,” Simcox said. “We’re very vigilant to make sure that everyone is safe.”
Simcox confided that, although the school system does update its safety protocols and procedures regularly, the state is making some changes as a result of the Covenant School shooting.
Current safety measures in Johnson County Schools, according to Adams, including locked doors, single-point entry, and a sign-in system that checks visitors against any criminal records.
Adams also explained that each elementary school has one school resource officer (SRO), and the high school and middle school have two. SROs undergo training through the Sheriff’s office.
In the event of an emergency, Adams said that his crew of four daytime security guards–who have all gone through the same training as the SROs–would rush to the scene for support. “Our goal is to be proactive instead of reactive,” Adams said.
Active shooter drills are planned through the sheriff’s office, but that’s not the only safety drill that the schools regularly practice. Simcox listed fire drills, tornado drills, earthquake drills, and impedance drills, which involve the barring of some exits.
One new Tennessee state law requires that students perform an active shooter drill on a bus.
“Our drills are as lifelike as possible because it makes people think,” Adams said, explaining that the school system is always checking its policies. “We try to get feedback from everybody,” he said. “From teachers, janitors, students–that’s who we’re here to serve.”
“We take safety as a top priority,” Simcox said. “We’re always updating our procedures and protocols to keep our faculty and students safe.”
Adams added, “We don’t want to get comfortable. Sometimes when we’re too comfortable, we lose focus. Innovative initiatives might keep kids safer.”
While tragedies like the one in Nashville are unpredictable, Tennessee parents can know that student safety is always top of mind at Johnson County Schools.