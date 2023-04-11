Johnson County Sheriff Eddie Tester, left, is joined by Johnson County Sheriff Deputy Stephen Bunn for a photo after Bunn completed his 12-week-long Basic Police School.
Tester said that Bunn continues his training and serves as “one of our School Resource Officers."
Johnson County currently has one high school, a middle school, and four elementary schools, now each under the watchful eyes of an SRO.
“I am very proud of Stephen and all of our deputies, that work so hard to make sure our students are safe,” Tester said.
The importance of School Resource Deputies has never been more essential, as gun violence keeps plaguing educational facilities from elementary schools to universities across the nation.
Of course, the recent Nashville school attack renews debate over how best to protect students.
According to The Washington Post, more than 348,000 students have experienced gun violence since Columbine equaling 376 school shootings since 1999, according to Post data.
Researchers at John Hopkins University reportedly found that “There is no universal school safety solution – no one technology will solve all school safety and security issues.” The researchers wrote, “The sheer number of schools and school districts across the country – with different geography, funding, building construction and layout, demographics, and priorities – make each one different.”
While officials are focusing on the budget for school safety and security with training school staff on recognizing and responding to threats, the message for anxious parents continues to circle back to: Ask questions. Find out what local schools are doing or not doing. And don’t stop asking until something’s done.
Congratulations to Deputy Bunn.