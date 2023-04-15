Johnson County Emergency 911 confirmed the receipt of a call about a dog attack in Shady Valley last month. The caller stated that she was walking the road in front of her house when she was attacked by two of the neighbor’s dogs. The victim reported that the dogs inflicted serious wounds before "being able to get away to safety."
After a trip to the Emergency Room and a rabies test by the Health Department, the victim was able to physically recover but was still shaken from the whole experience and said, “I am afraid to walk on my own street. I feel insecure on my own deck without a baseball bat and a can of bear spray. I am far more afraid of these 30-pound dogs than I am of the local bears.”
While seeking justice she said she also wants safety for all. “There need to be stronger laws and better law enforcement to protect local residents from the half-wild dogs that many people keep as lawn ornaments,” she said.
The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) acknowledges National Dog Bite Prevention Week every year during the second week of April. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), more than 4.5 million people are bitten by dogs each year in the United States.
Animal control (or the county’s lack thereof) is a recurring debate in Johnson County. The Humane Society has petitioned county commissioners to establish an animal control department, but the board declined the petition due to inadequate financial resources. The Shady Valley incident has clearly reignited the conversation about the necessity of a countywide animal control agency which according to local residents is long overdue.
“Without an animal control system, residents have few options to protect themselves and their property from stray, diseased, or vicious animals that roam at will throughout the county,” the Humane Society states on its website.
While Sheriff Eddie Tester reports that reports of dog attacks are not as frequent as ‘dogs at large” calls, they do still happen. Dogs at large–dogs that are uncontrolled and outside of their owners’ properties–is a misdemeanor in Tennessee court.
The Johnson County Humane Society has been very outspoken in its assertions that Johnson County desperately needs animal control. The Humane Society’s concern is that “the Sheriff will respond when he can, but his department does not have the necessary training, manpower, and facilities to handle and secure neglected, abused, abandoned, and feral animals.”
Joyce Gryder, on the Humane Society’s Board of Directors, said that “animal control would be the best thing in the world for Johnson County.”
According to Gryder, not only would a county animal control department be better equipped to better handle dog attacks, but animal control would also be able to do animal welfare checks to investigate cases of possible abuse.
Sheriff Tester agreed that the county could benefit from its own animal control department. “It would be nice to have animal control in the county,” Tester said. “We currently don’t have animal control in the county, but we do use Mountain City’s animal control and animal rescue from time to time.”
As for the current absence of county animal control, Gryder encourages residents to reach out to their government representatives to advocate for change. “We tell people, call your local commissioners,” Gryder said.
In the meantime, residents can protect themselves and their pets by exercising control over their dogs in public and at home and by keeping their animals up to date on their vaccinations, including rabies. If your pet needs a rabies shot, the Humane Society is currently handing out vouchers. For more information, visit www.JCHSI.org or email jchsigm@gmail.com.
If you or someone you know gets bitten by a dog, seek safety and medical help immediately, and then call 911 to make a report.