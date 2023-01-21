Chilly days, and frequently spent indoors looking out, prompt many of us to wish for Spring, or perhaps a Southern vacation where it’s sunny.
For many this is a time they look back and reflect, and forward with resolutions to live better. I try not to give homage to Janus the two-faced god myself. However, the dead of Winter is a practical time to try peering through the chilly fog to see what lies in days beyond.
A recent national poll of landscaping companies found 68% optimistic about the upcoming year. That sounds good, but in fact is the lowest in a decade and far below the 92 percent figure in 2018. Many are eying a recession or stagflation; yet, a majority are still optimistic.
One trend is more battery power for everything. This phenomenon may steamroll a few old timers, but a lot of us can’t see ditching perfectly good gas or diesel powered equipment for more expensive battery options until the old is worn out and the new technology has had time to be proven and becomes cheaper.
Those that demand battery powered lawnmowers and related equipment should expect to pay more, just as organic groceries cost a premium.
More than one of every 5 dollars in circulation got printed during the first months of the COVID disaster. Then many a stimulus dollar has been printed since—little wonder we have an inflation problem as more money chases a finite supply of goods. Fact is, the goods are even shrinking, as Russia was the number one grain exporting country and Ukraine number five, before the war. So, bread, beer, and many other commodities such as gasoline and fertilizer are likely destined to keep climbing in the new year.
A bright side perhaps is that folks that have homes are more likely to be spending on improvements rather than selling and buying a new home this year. A lot of speculation and a buying frenzy has stopped, and as prices recede slowly, few are placing their homes for sale. This bodes well for the small remodeler or landscaper, even if not for the large corporate home builders or land speculators. Price escalations are leading more to do-it-themselves, raise more of what they plan to eat, and secure their places from criminal elements.
Terracing of slopes, building raised garden beds and planting fruit trees has been a growing priority for quite a number of folks.
Even in bad times there are projects still going on, and someone will be doing the construction. From a landscaping perspective, making our place a little nicer and more practical is always a noble intention.
The Proverbs remind us to consider the ant. The ant is always working to lay in provisions for the future. Let us, too, make our home and castle more secure, more functional for our needs, and more lovely like Paradise.
The author is a landscaper. Visit: rockcastles.net or email: rockcastles@gmail.com.