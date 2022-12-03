The Watauga Watershed Alliance held its annual Harvest Fundraiser last month. The event was held to benefit the Rescue DOG & End of Life Sanctuary. Organizers reported that nearly 40 supporters braved the cold, wet weather to raise over $4,700 to support Melissa Gentry manage her never-ending veterinarian and food expenses.
“The money is a blessing, but what is needed more than anything is to have volunteers help on a regular schedule,” Gentry said.
To report an animal welfare issue or to offer assistance to Rescue DOG & End of Life Sanctuary, visit them on Facebook or call Melissa at (423) 956-2564.