A thankful life is gratitude in action. It is living a life of loving service to one’s neighbors. Not because anyone deserves to be served nor because of any accomplishment or position one possesses, but simply because God made people to love.
And what greater expression of God’s love than the willing and heartfelt service of one individual to another?
With every passing day, in every season and circumstance, it is this gratitude in action that drives the Johnson County Senior Center forward in its purpose: love through service.
Working with this heartfelt purpose, the Senior Center strives to improve the lives of its members, keeping them connected with each other and the local community.
With free membership, the Senior Center serves nearly 2,000 seniors, age sixty and above, through weekly educational and fitness classes, monthly trips and events, annual Charter bus trips, daily meals on location and through the Meals on Wheels program, as well as transportation through the volunteer-based MyRide Johnson County program.
Hoping to encourage a sense of belonging, the Center focuses on engaging its members through regular activities and group meetings, such as Silver Sneakers Fitness, Senior Songfest, Tuesday morning Bible study, and shared meals at the Center.
In addition to its service to its members, the Center also works to serve and connect with its community through community partnerships. The Senior Center works with local elementary schools to provide the Book Buddy Program, local artists to lead the free ABC Grant art classes, local non-profits such as Rescue D.O.G. to help further their outreach, and more.
Recently the Center was blessed to host and participate in the Danny Herman Trucking Thanksgiving Meal outreach, which provided over 1,100 meals to the people of Johnson County.
“I truly believe the Senior Center improves the quality of life for its members,” Kathy Motsinger, the Johnson County Senior Center director, said. “We value our people and try to keep them connected and make their lives more fulfilling.”
To learn more about the Johnson County Senior Center, visit its Facebook page or website www.johnsoncountyseniorcenter.com, stop by the Center M-F 9 a.m.-4 p.m., or call 727-8883.