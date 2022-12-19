The Johnson County Welcome Center has been a long-time venue for the Annual Festival of Trees, and this year is no exception. The event is sponsored by the Johnson County Historical Society in conjunction with the Cookie Walk Fundraiser. The kickoff date was Saturday, December 3, with a special visit from Santa Claus.
From traditional to classic to unique, this year, twenty-two beautifully decorated trees adorn both levels of the Welcome Center. They were created by local businesses, churches, and schools.
The very popular 4 H Christmas tree was filled with handmade ornaments from recycled items. The Calvary Baptist Awana Group were very creative by using their fingerprints and paint on a wooden round to make a Baby Jesus in a Manager The DAR, VFW, and American Legion trees are dressed in patriotic colors of red, white, and blue. The Johnson County Historical Society used over 150 handmade ornaments depicting early Johnson County history and family names from the 1840 census.
According to Jenny Johnson Manuel, Director of the Welcome Center, this year's trees are exceptional, and she looks forward to everyone stopping by and viewing the trees.
The Festival of Trees voting continues through December 22. You are invited to stop by the Welcome Center between the hours of 10 to 5 p.m. Monday Thru Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday and cast your vote for your favorite tree. The event is free to the public. Prizes will be awarded for the four” best dressed” trees according to popular vote. Winners will be announced on December 23, 2022.