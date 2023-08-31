Just as the humid summer months are quickly approaching fall, the Johnson County Senior Center is constantly changing, growing, and striving to offer the best opportunities for local seniors.
These opportunities come in various forms – free fitness and art classes, special events, and guest speakers, as well as local and distant trips.
The Senior Center is proud to give its members the chance to visit new locations, learn about local and national history, and experience different festivals, cultures, dining, and ways of life. As stated on its website, the center works to help its members “maintain a zest for life” and to find encouragement and purpose in their later years.
Some of the center’s upcoming smaller trips include:
November 30th – The Senior Center will be hosting a trip to the historic Barter Theater in nearby Abingdon, VA, to see “Miracle on 34th Street.” First opening its doors in 1933, the Barter Theater truly delivers a “world-class theater” experience to its audience members. For transportation and theater tickets, this trip will cost $25 per person.
December 13th – The Senior Center will be taking its annual trip to Wytheville, VA, to attend the Wohlfahrt Haus Dinner Theater. Founded in 1999, this family-owned and operated “German-themed dinner theater” works to maintain its founder’s vision of bringing the arts and wonder of the theater to southwest Virginia. For transportation, theater tickets, and dinner, this trip will cost $65 per person.
In conjunction with Diamond Tours, the Senior Center will offer the following trips in 2024:
April 26th – 30th: The Senior Center is offering a trip to Washington, DC, to visit the Capitol Building, World War II Memorial, Martin Luther King, Jr. National Memorial, Washington Monument, and so much more. *This trip is currently full, but if you are interested in being placed on the waiting list, contact Kathy Motsinger-Eller, the Center’s Director, at 727-8883.
September 22nd – 28th: The Senior Center will be hosting a trip to Niagara Falls & Toronto. During this trip, members will see not only Niagara Falls but also the Magnificent Casa Loma Castle in Toronto, Gaming at Fallsview Casino, and Queen Victoria Park. A passport is required.
*This trip is currently full, but if you are interested in being placed on the waiting list, contact Kathy Motsinger-Eller, the Center’s Director, at 727-8883.
To learn more about the Johnson County Senior Center and its upcoming events and trips, visit johnsoncountyseniorcenter.com to download a newsletter, or stop by the center M- F from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. to pick up a newsletter at the front desk.