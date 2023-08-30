In its 150 years of publishing, The Tomahawk Newspaper has seen its fair share of changes and upgrades.
While some of the modifications and transformations over the years included variations in paper, color, and font, the one thing that has not and will not change is the continued dedication and commitment on the part of the news team to publish honest, relevant, and accurate news and information to its readers.
The promise of journalistic integrity and excellence continues to be the driving force behind each edition, ensuring that its readers –even with the changing times –always receive real value for what they have paid for.
Thus, the bottom line truly lies with value, which is and will continue to be this publication’s enduring focus. Such direction has allowed The Tomahawk, a truly local community newspaper, to grow into what it is today while keeping up with the cost of production in an ever-changing world of digital technology.
For decades, a single copy of The Tomahawk was sold for 25 cents, and to meet demand, it has seen a steady increase to 50 cents in 2001, to 75 cents in 2011, to $1 per copy today.
Proud of what has been accomplished over the years and keeping prices low, General Manager David Holloway spoke highly of The Tomahawk Newspaper and what is in store for its readers in coming years.
"At The Tomahawk, our commitment is to provide a great product for our readers, focused on covering local events while keeping the cost of our newspaper as affordable as possible."
One specific area in which Tomahawk readers can enjoy real value is the newspaper’s well-arranged, cost-efficient subscription options, promoted by most publications within the news industry.
“Signing up for a subscription to The Tomahawk is the best value for our readers," Holloway said.
Indeed, what started as a small one-page single sheet paper printed by the Berry family almost a century and a half ago and has grown into what it is today is a testimony to the enduring right and fundamental need for freedom of the press.
Over the years, the work of its publishers, editors, writers, and reporters who have poured their heart and soul into providing news and information to all its readers across Mountain City and Johnson County, at times ahead of their own safety, will lead The Tomahawk to offer real value for years to come.