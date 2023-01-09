Many may have celebrated New Year’s Eve with parties last weekend, but some folks kicked off the New Year with a hike. And unlike the snow and single-digit temperatures on Christmas weekend, last weekend’s weather was almost balmy in comparison–upper 50s and partly cloudy, just perfect for hiking.
First Day Hikes are not unique to Tennessee, though the annual hikes are quite popular in the state. According to parks.ca.gov, the initial concept of First Day Hikes began in 1992 on Blue Hills Reservation, a state park in Massachusetts. Since then, the movement has grown to include state parks across the nation and has become an initiative of America’s State Parks.
Johnson County’s central location affords residents easy access to a number of state parks, including Roan Mountain, Rocky Fork, and Sycamore Shoals. Neighboring Virginia State Parks like Hungry Mother and Grayson Highlands are also excellent options, as well as Grandfather Mountain and Elk Knob in North Carolina.
This year’s First Day Hikes ranged from a casual walking tour of Sycamore Shoal’s Carter Mansion to a strenuous trek up Roan Mountain, with something for everyone of every age and hiking ability in between.
Though most hikes took place early on Sunday morning or early afternoon, attendees at Warrior’s Path ‘Light up the Night’ hike met at midnight for a two-mile jaunt guided by lantern light.
Carol Camp of the Johnson County Hikers has been an advocate for First Day Hikes since the beginning. “It’s pretty neat,” Camp says. “They send a ranger with you, so you’re not just going for a walk. You’re learning the specific history of the park and seeing things that you might have overlooked before.”
During this time of setting new goals and prioritizing healthier habits, Camp suggests that hiking is an accessible addition to that list of New Years’ resolutions. “One thing I love about hiking is that you don’t need to spend a lot of money on equipment,” Camp reflects.
Whether it's your first hike or your hundredth, Camp recommends everyone take layers, snacks, water, and a whistle. This is true all year long, but particularly in winter when the weather can change in an instant.
“I always tell hikers to get a whistle and don’t go on the trail alone. The reason is not because of bears or animals but because there are hazards, and you could wind up on the trail needing help. It’s a cheap piece of insurance if you get separated from your group.”
The Johnson County Hikers meet every other Wednesday from May to October. Folks interested in more information about the Johnson County Hikers can join the Facebook group of the same name.