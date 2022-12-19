It’s mid-December and Christmas trees are cheering homes throughout the county. Johnson County has over 800 acres of cultivated Christmas trees in production, the largest acreage in the state. Neighboring Carter County ranks second with only 267 acres per the 2017 USDA Census of Agriculture. Many growers wholesale exclusively, but a few put in the extra effort offering choose and cut experiences. An afternoon walking among acres of Christmas trees adds an extra dash of Christmas spirit to the holidays. However, after your Tennessee Christmas tree is in the house, strung with lights, and decorated it will require some TLC.
First and foremost, keep the tree stand filled with water and like Santa’s list, check it often – preferably every day. Adequate water prevents drooping, promotes fragrance, and reduces dry and dropping needles. A tree can drink a gallon of water within the first 24 hours after being cut and may need a quart or more a day afterwards. Tree’s experiencing four to six hours without water can form a ‘scab’ of sappy wax over the cut, reducing the tree’s ability to uptake water. If you happened to let your tree run dry and water uptake drops suddenly, you will need to make fresh cut ½ -1” from the base. However, that is easier said than done if your tree is already up and decorated.
Do not place Christmas tree preservatives, pennies, peppermints, or other additives in the water. University research demonstrates water additives are not needed and, in many cases, aggravate foliage drying and needle loss. This is true for both commercial products and home remedies regardless of what is touted by the media or on the internet. Our family has a history of sacrificing peppermints for our trees, but I sleep better at nights now knowing candy canes are best saved for a late-night snack.
Locate your tree in a cool spot in the house. Avoid placing it near a fire place, heat vent, or in direct sun. Do not be tempted by Christmas-card worthy staged images of Christmas trees placed near fire places or woodstoves. Not only will those conditions aggravate foliage drying and needle loss it is a serious fire hazard.
If you purchased an artificial tree this Christmas, why not branch out and try a real tree grown close to home next year? Most artificial trees arrive to the states via Asia, require six times the energy to produce compared to a real tree, and last a long time in a landfill. Keep your eye out for a clearance sale tree stand after the holidays and start a new tradition with a Tennessee grown Christmas tree in 2023.