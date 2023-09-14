International Overdose Awareness Day is a worldwide moment of reflection to share remembrances, reduce stigma, and celebrate victories on the road to recovery. In Tennessee, overdose and associated deaths continue to claim too many lives. In 2021, the most recent year of full data, 3,814 Tennesseans died from drug overdose.
In recent years, the emergence of new synthetic substances in the illicit drug supply has worsened the existing crisis caused by prescription opioids. Department of Health data show an exponential rise in overdose deaths due to fentanyl, going from 501 in 2017 to 2,734 in 2021. The prevalence of these deadly substances and the fact that they are getting mixed into other drugs or pressed into counterfeit pill form means that it’s never been more dangerous to take substances that aren’t prescribed to you and dispensed by a pharmacist.
“The overdose problem in Tennessee, the lives we’re losing, the families that are torn apart –that’s not someone else’s problem. That’s all of our problem,” said TDMHSAS Commissioner Marie Williams, LCSW. “We want to reduce the stigma of addiction and celebrate the courage that it takes to say, ‘I need help.’ Substance use disorder happens to people in all walks of life for any number of reasons, but the hope of a new life in recovery is real. We see it every day.”
“We stand in unity with our State partners and all who have a stake in advocating for compassion, education, and harm reduction in combatting the tragic toll of substance misuse,” said State Health Commissioner Ralph Alvarado, M.D., F.A.C.P. “Let us recommit ourselves to the joint effort that is needed to save lives, reduce stigma, and create a healthier community, state, and world for all.”
“Drug overdoses continue to impact far too many families in our state,” said TBI Director David Rausch. “Today and every day, I’m grateful for our partners who continue to do everything we can to try to tackle this crisis from all sides. We can’t do it alone, though. If you need help, get it. And if you know someone struggling with addiction, do everything you can to convince them to take their first steps toward healing. Doing so might just save a life.”
As many lives have been lost to overdose, tens of thousands of Tennesseans have been saved thanks to the hard work of the Regional Overdose Prevention Specialists. Since October 2017, the ROPS has distributed more than one million doses of naloxone and trained hundreds of thousands of Tennesseans on how to reverse an opioid overdose and save a life.
With new legislation passed by the Tennessee General Assembly in the spring 2022 session, TDMHSAS has been distributing fentanyl test strips for the past year to great success. The department distributed 125,000 test strips in the first year, and data collected from participants shows outcomes that surpass prior studies.
For Tennesseans who are ready to enter treatment, services are available even if they have no means to pay. Call or text the Tennessee REDLINE at 800-889-9789 for a free and confidential referral to substance use disorder treatment services.
To mark the day, Tennessee’s Substance Abuse Prevention Coalitions, treatment agencies, advocacy groups, and local leaders have planned remembrance and awareness events across the state.
A.C.T.I.O.N Coalition and the AARRC commemorated IOAD with a family prevention and recovery event on Saturday, August 26. Over 100 people participated in this event, which showcased local resources as well as providing a memorial wall for those in our community to remember family and friends lost to overdose. "As we all know, overdose has closely affected many in our community, and we are honored to remember those lives and work toward recovery for so many more in Johnson County."
Recovery Month declarations were also signed by the mayors of both Johnson County and the Town of Mountain City in commemoration of the 34th anniversary of Recovery Month as a part of recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day.
We will recognize those in our community who are walking the path to recovery with an all-community milestone celebration and recovery walk on Friday, September 22 at 6 p.m. at the First Christian Church," said A.C.T.I.O.N Coalition Executive Director, Certified Prevention Specialist 1, Recovery Coach Trish Burchette. "There are many in our county who are celebrating milestones in their recovery, whether it be a day, a week, a year, or more. We want to celebrate those moments with you as we look forward to more success stories in the coming year.
Burchette emphasized a special speaker and prizes to be given away as well as recognizing those who have completed the AARRC "Next Steps" program, the MRT parenting program, Makin It Work, and much more.
"We will walk to raise awareness of the fact that recovery is possible and invite all of our community, whether you are in recovery or are supporting someone who is or just want to show your support for their hard work and efforts, to join us as we Walk for Recovery around the "Longhorn Mile," She said.
We will also be highlighting recovery on our weekly talk show with WMCT at 1:30 every Wednesday in September to highlight recovery in our community.