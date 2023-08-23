Johnson County residents are encouraged to be patient when traveling over the next few weeks. Due to summer road work in full swing by the Tennessee Department of Transportation across the county and the vicinity of Mountain City, traffic may be a little heavier than normal, and delays may be more frequent.
According to TDOT Community Relations Officer (Region 1), drivers heading west between Log Miles 0 and 5 on State Route 67 are cautioned to give time for the commute while areas of the roadway are being repaved.
“Motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m,” said Nagi, adding that during the resurfacing project, it is important for drivers to be alert for workers present and changed driving conditions. "Motorists should expect potential delays and use extreme caution through the area."
Many residents and visitors to Johnson County appreciate the scenic views of Route 58 heading toward Abingdon, VA. However, due to construction in this area, the trip may take longer than planned. The construction to widen Route 58 near Damascus has incorporated a traffic switch in the work zone to divert traffic from Route 58 onto Drowning Ford Road, into the new Route 58 intersection, and back to “old” Route 58.
Caution is necessary as included in the traffic redirection is a temporary traffic signal and a pilot vehicle. Both are expected to remain utilized for approximately the next month for twenty-four hours a day to enhance safety.
In Mountain City, motorists can expect delays while traveling North Church Street during the repaving and sidewalk project, which is expected to be relatively short, approximately six weeks. More construction is scheduled for the area in the near future.
Several Johnson County roads are on TDOT’s schedule for next year. The resurfacing of State Route 67 from Near Pedro Shoun Lane to near State Route 34 is currently scheduled for construction and will be paved next year. It is not just the county that will see some more upgrades. Downtown Mountain City will be getting a facelift, also.
“We will also be resurfacing SR 418 in downtown Mountain City with the SR 67 project,” said Nagi. SR 418 is the loop connecting SR 421 via Main Street and Church Street through downtown.
For more information about TDOT and upcoming projects please visit www.tn.gov/tdot.