Can you believe that August has arrived already? As summer rolls on, the produce is rolling in at Johnson County Farmers Market, even the sweet corn has finally made it’s appearance.
The farmers tables are full of bountiful summer harvests, but before we know it fall will be making it’s way in so be sure to grab those delicious summer veggies while you can. This week will be the final Grow JoCo Kids garden class of the season. Bring the kids by the kids table for one final lesson, and to plant some seeds for a fall garden. Kids who participate in the class will get a $5 token to spend on fresh fruits and veggies.
The featured vendor Bill Brown of Custom Creation Lab this week is another of the new craft vendors just joining JCFM this season. Check out his live video at youtu.be/F-F_UJUeem0.
“I am Bill Brown, owner of the Custom Creation Lab, Mountain City, TN. I specialize in the creation and building of unique high quality wood crafts utilizing Laser and Sublimation Technology. I spent 50+ years managing the testing and Hi-Reliability Laboratory for TT Electronics in Boone, NC. In the Fall of last year, I purchased a Laser System, 3D Printer System and Sublimation Equipment. As I began to use these Technologies I realized their capabilities as a tool to help in creating unique craft item’s. I already had a workshop with woodworking equipment and realized that this new technology would give me additional capability. I also have a computer room with a lot of software design capability.
As I began to learn the new equipment, I realized that there was a lot of potential that did not exist to the average person a few years ago. With this in mind, I set a goal. My goal was to create unique craft products that were of high quality and at a reasonable cost. To create items of the quality level that you won’t find at Hobby Lobby, Michaels, Walmart, etc. While I wasn’t sure of how to get my crafts before the public, I saw an ad in the local paper from the Johnson County Farmers Market wanting vendors for the 2023 season.
I had never done craft vending before and thought this might be interesting. It would give me the opportunity to display my product to the public, learn the craft vending trade and associate with new people, so I applied for the full 2023 season. I am very happy and thankful for the Market management and vendors I am associated with. I hope the public will come by and see my line of wood crafts along with the products of the other vendors. I also hope the public will continue to support and expand the Framers Market of Johnson County as it is an asset to this community. I will continue to expand my selection of Laser engraved wood crafts and sublimations that are unique items that you will not find anywhere else. I often wake up at 2 or 3 am in the morning with the vision of a new item. With the Holiday Season approaching in a few months, I think my Custom Creation Lab can offer some great gifts along with the other craft vendors that you won’t find anywhere else. I can also customize the majority of products to the customer’s likes.”
Johnson County Farmers Market meets every Saturday at Ralph Stout Park from 9-12. Come by and spend some time with your local farmers, crafters, and bakers, you’ll be glad you did.