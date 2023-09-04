For every yin, there is a yang. For every feast, there is famine. To me, it’s more than interesting how the universe seems to work either in black, in white, or in shades of gray. At this point in time, local bees and beekeepers should be experiencing a regular, seasonally occurring phase: the Summer Dearth. Welcome back to learning about the fascinating lifecycle of honey bees.
Dearth means a scarcity or lack of something. For honey bees, dearth is the opposite of honey flow, where abundant nectar and pollen resources fill the hive with legion workers and foragers to build honey stores. Dearth typically happens about this time of year, when temperatures and lack of rain dry up available nectar and pollen sources.
This year in particular, as many resident beekeepers will attest, has been different. We encountered a semi-dearth in the early and middle spring when too much wind and rain made foraging difficult, washed nectar onto the ground, and blew pollen away. Many of the largest and most famous local nectar sources were stingy except on the best days.
What is happening that has changed the pattern? On a meteorological level, we have the 2023 El Niño to thank. The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) confirmed its existence in June. El Niños are semi-regular abnormal warmings of the Pacific Ocean along the equator between the US and Asia. This warming of a very large body of water contributes to and influences abnormal weather patterns across the globe.
The consequences of this year’s El Niño can be seen in the news every day. Normally cool regions such as the Pacific Coast, Mid-West, and far North are ravaged by heat, lack of moisture, and consequent wildfires.
Fortunately, for us in the East, two thousand feet above sea level, El Niño is forcing cooler Arctic air down. We have tolerable evenings without air conditioning, and our bees have not encountered the predictable lack of resources. Everything is blooming in seasonal order.
During a typical dearth, honey bees become irritable because they are deprived of a lack of work and colony production resources. The hive is at peak population. Foragers who normally fly straight toward known food sources tend to wander around aimlessly, looking for any nectar or pollen they can find. The colony, in general, becomes “hot” or very defensive. They strongly defend the pollen and honey stores they have built. Honey robbery is a chief concern during dearths. Strong honey bee colonies will literally steal honey from weaker colonies.
The observant beekeeper will quickly notice the signs of a dearth and provide sugar syrup and pollen cakes to the colony, relieving some of the nutritional stress the bees are experiencing until late summer and fall flowers begin blooming. Without supplemental feeding from the keeper, a colony will quickly weaken, making it more susceptible to the pests and diseases that also live within the hive.
The ebb and flow of nectar and pollen coming into the hive is as inevitable as day becoming night, one of nature’s many absolutes. Hopefully, with good management, our beekeepers will rebuild the numerous colonies that succumbed to last winter’s deadly blow. The cycle of life will resume.