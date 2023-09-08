The Young at Heart Square and Line Dance Club is currently accepting new members. The group will be starting classes and is inviting people to join them for a fun way to make new friends and get some exercise at the same time.
"I am trying to get the word out," said Marianne Lenta, President of Young at Heart Square and Line Dance Club. "This is a great activity for the whole family."
The square-dancing club has been active in Mountain City for over seventeen years but recently has taken on some new dances, hoping to increase popularity with residents.
The group reports noticing a much smaller crowd after COVID-19 and hopes to reverse that trend. To attract more dancers, the newly appointed president decided to add line dancing to the curriculum.
"After Covid, many members were older and couldn't return," Lenta said. "We were going to close. We didn't have enough coming even to pay the caller. When I became president of the group, I added line dancing."
Each session begins with instruction in line dancing, then an opportunity for members to practice a line dance.
While discussing one of the benefits of line dancing, which is not needing a partner, Lenta quickly added that even with square dancing, people can come as a single and be given someone to dance with.
"If you come without a partner, we will put you in a square," said Lenta. "With square dancing, everyone ends up dancing with everyone in the square."
After the line dancing, attendees are invited to join a square and learn how to square dance.
Eight dancers are placed in a square, and as the music plays, a person will call out which steps or moves to make next, which explains the person receiving the title 'caller.'
For those unfamiliar with the routine, Lenta wants people to know each class will begin with instructions on the dance calls provided by an experienced caller. After teaching approximately seven calls, the dancers then get to practice what they just learned with music as the caller calls out the moves.
Organizers want people interested in learning how to square dance to join early in the program since classes progress quickly to the next level. As people learn more and more calls, the dances become more intricate.
"You don't need to sign up," said Lenta. "But you really need to come to the first classes because once the caller is so far into instruction with the calls, he won't be able to catch you up."
The classes truly offer something for everyone, and organizers hope more young people will join the group and learn about their Tennessee heritage.
"Square dancing is the official Tennessee folk dance, in addition to thirty-two other states," said Lenta. "We want to get the younger people involved because they are the future."
While discussing the many benefits of square dancing, Lenta mentioned square dancing is not only good exercise but helps "keep the mind sharp, since you constantly learn something new."
Classes are $6 and will be held the first 3 Mondays of every month beginning September 18, 2023, at 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 128 Church Street, Mountain City.
For more information, visit Young at Heart Square and Line Dancing on Facebook.