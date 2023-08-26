Seven species of Monarda grow in Tennessee. These perennial herbs grow 2 to 3 ½ feet tall, and are found in moist woods. The flowers bloom July to September. The Crimson Bee Balm has showy scarlet flowers on terminal flower heads; these attract hummingbirds. You may also find other varieties of Monarda, such as Eastern Bergamot and Wild Bergamot, with lavender to white flowers.
The leaves were used by Native Americans to make medicinal teas and many varieties can be brewed into tea. Monarda is in the mint family.