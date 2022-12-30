As this year draws to a close, the Johnson County Senior Center would like to celebrate the opportunities and blessings of 2022.
Looking back to events such as the Luau held at the Ridges or the Thanksgiving and Christmas meals shared with hundreds of members, the Senior Center is humbled and grateful for the opportunities it has had to serve local seniors.
In 2022, the Center served an estimated 19,747 meals to seniors, congregate, and homebound meals. Many other meals were provided throughout the year that were not included in this total.
Through its special events and trips, the Center strives to provide necessary trips for its members and enjoy new experiences for them.
This year the Senior Center vans carried members to local destinations like Elizabethton, TN, for grocery shopping at Walmart and to distant venues such as the Wohlfahrt Haus Dinner Theater in Wytheville, VA. During this year’s Charter Bus Trip, many of the Center’s members visited Mount Rushmore and the Badlands of South Dakota for the first time.
In addition, in late November, the Senior Center was blessed to serve its community by hosting the Danny Herman Trucking Thanksgiving Drive Thru Meal event.
Recently, the Center was also blessed to work alongside the Johnson County High School Girls’ Basketball team to deliver over thirty homebound seniors their Christmas gifts. Other high school students also came out to help with community service hours. This was a blessing for both those receiving and delivering.
As for accomplishments with the Center itself, the Senior Center recently celebrated the completion of its new conference room. The room will serve as the meeting space for two upcoming support groups in the New Year. The room already hosts several clubs, including the Writing Club and the Tuesday morning Bible Study group.
Finally, the Senior Center welcomed Nancy Eastridge as the new Options Counselor. Her position will supply support services for local seniors, providing necessary referrals for home health services.
As the New Year quickly approaches, the Senior Center wishes to celebrate a year of blessings and looks forward to a coming year full of possibilities.