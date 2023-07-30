On Monday, July 17, 2023, the Johnson County Senior Center received a $5,000 grant from the Johnson County Community Foundation (JCCF) to replace the broken treadmill in its exercise room.
Under the East Tennessee Foundation, the Johnson County Community Foundation supports local programs and projects that positively impact the Johnson County community, creating more opportunities for learning, growth, family-oriented activities, historic preservation, and economic development.
For five years, JCCF has supported the Senior Center through various projects which have positively impacted the lives of thousands of individuals within Johnson County. Within the Center, the JCCF grant has funded the purchase of furniture, such as sofas and armchairs to encourage rest and socialization, tables and chairs which are used daily for congregate meals and special events, needed kitchen equipment, and a baby grand piano that is used weekly for music programs, past ABC Grant Art classes, and individual use.
The Johnson County Community Foundation also helped fund the construction of the back veranda, which provides a safe place to socialize outdoors, and the new classroom/library expansion, which enclosed the center’s back porch to provide additional space for classes, club meetings, and an accessible library.
In terms of community outreach, JCCF has consistently worked with the Senior Center to help those in need within Johnson County. During the pandemic, JCCF, through the East Tennessee Foundation’s Neighbor to Neighbor grant, funded meal deliveries to isolated seniors throughout the county. During that time, the center delivered a total of 14,200 meals, traveling a total of 12,000 miles in its vans.
In addition, the senior center volunteer-based program, MyRide Johnson County, has also received funding from JCCF over the last few years, providing scholarships to seniors who can’t afford the annual $25 fee.
Even the Johnson County schools have been impacted by JCCF through the funding of the Book Buddy Program, which pairs a senior reader with a Pre-K classroom. This program has proven to be a success over the previous year for both the seniors and the children involved.
With grateful hearts, the Senior Center would like to express its gratitude to the Johnson County Community Foundation for helping make such a positive impact on not only the local senior population but the entire community.