East Tennessee is home to an estimated 685 585 seniors over the age of 60. Of that number, 5,723 live in Johnson County. When it comes to physical activity, the senior population often falls behind younger generations due to disability and health issues. The CDC estimated that 28 percent of older Americans live inactive lifestyles – performing little more than the necessary daily movements.
Serving the seniors of Johnson County and neighboring counties, the Johnson County Senior Center reiterates how important physical activity is to the senior population. Regular exercise greatly impacts an individual’s range of movement, balance, and mental health. In many cases, exercise also increases longevity and the quality of life the individual experiences.
To encourage seniors to pursue a more active lifestyle, the senior center provides access to a variety of exercise classes and promotes local wellness activities such as the upcoming Senior Olympics.
Sponsored by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Tennessee, the First District’s Tennessee Senior Olympics will be held September 6 – October 7, 2023, in Johnson City, Kingsport, and Jonesborough. Created for seniors aged 50 and older, the Senior Olympics promotes greater physical activity and recreation and works to reward and recognize older adults who regularly pursue a healthy lifestyle. Johnson City Parks and Recreation has assumed the administration of the Senior Olympics from the First Tennessee District in 2023. Deb Fogle, Senior Services Manager with the Johnson City Senior Center at the Memorial Park Community Center, is the new district coordinator. The previous district coordinator, Teresa Sutphin, is assisting Deb to ensure a smooth transition from the First Tennessee Development District to the Johnson City Parks and Recreation. In 2022, we had 123 athletes participate. There were 484 medals awarded (343 Gold, 113 Silver, and 28 Bronze).
After paying a one-time entry fee of $40, participants select their age division before choosing their events, which include bowling, pickleball, table tennis, horseshoes, golf, cornhole, track, swimming, and shuffleboard. Participants can compete as singles, doubles, or mixed doubles in the First District Senior Olympics. If participating in doubles or mixed doubles, you must list your partner on the entry form. Winners from the Districts will move on to compete at the state level in 2024, and those who win at the state level will move to nationals the following year.
“Grow bolder instead of older is the motto,” Robert Glenn, a five-year participant in the Senior Olympics, said. “If you’re active today, you’ll probably be active tomorrow. The idea is to stay physically active. If you participate, you’re a winner! No matter what your interest is, there’s something you can do – even walking.”
If interested in learning more about or participating in the First District’s Senior Olympics, you can stop by the Johnson County Senior Center and pick up an application or visit the Tennessee State Senior Olympics website www.tnseniorolympics.com and click on First under Districts, email Deb Fogle at dfogle@johnsoncitytn.org or Teresa Sutphin at tsutphin@ftaaad.org. The entry deadline is Saturday, August 19.
To learn more about the Johnson County Senior Center and its upcoming events, visit the website johnsoncountyseniorcenter.com and select the newsletter, stop by the center M-F, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., or call 727-8883. We would love to see you.