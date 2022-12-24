The holiday season can be one of the merriest times of the year and the loneliest. For some individuals, especially seniors, Christmas time can stir up memories of a lost spouse or loved one, increase feelings of isolation or depression, and cause physical challenges as the weather often turns bitter cold when the New Year approaches.
Serving the local senior population throughout the year, the Johnson County Senior Center knows the importance of communicating with its seniors that each individual is irreplaceable, capable, and loved.
In addition to its Christmas parties for members and veterans, the Senior Center’s Christmas Outreach focuses on providing gifts for its over thirty homebound seniors. Made possible by local donations from individuals and community partners, these Christmas gifts include personal hygiene items, clothing items, puzzle books, fruit, special knitted hats made by the Chicks with Sticks, blankets, and more holiday goodies.
During the month of December, the Center’s members also work on making Christmas cards to send to homebound, nursing home patients and individuals in assisted living.
On Wednesdays, the Adult Coloring class colors various holiday designs and images for the nursing home, often leaving encouraging notes for the recipients.
The week of Christmas, the Center’s staff will be mailing out a Christmas letter to each member, wishing them a Merry Christmas and reminding them that they are dearly loved this holiday season.
“We want our seniors to know someone cares about them and is thinking of them,” Kathy Motsinger, the director of the Johnson County Senior Center, said. “Even a simple card can change the tone of someone’s day.”
Although December 22 to January 2, the Senior Center will be closed to the public (due to low staffing and necessary cleaning/repairs), the Meals on Wheels program will continue delivering meals to the homebound, and the phone reassurance program will also continue reaching out to the Center’s members with encouragement.
If an individual is interested in helping the Senior Center with its future Christmas Outreach (delivering gifts and meals, etc.), contact the Center at 727-8883.