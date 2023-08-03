Johnson County Senior Center recently celebrated its third annual Veterans’ Picnic at Ralph Stout Park.
Showing its appreciation for U.S. veterans, the Senior Center celebrates the lives and sacrifices of local veterans through its monthly Vet Café. Working with various groups and volunteers within the county, such as Family Consumer Education (FCE) and the American Legion Auxiliary, the center serves a free meal on the last Wednesday of each month, providing a chance for veterans to socialize and connect with other veterans. During each Café, the center also recognizes the Veteran of the Month with a certificate and plaque sponsored by Johnson County Bank.
Recently, the Veterans’ Picnic was celebrated at the picnic tables at Ralph Stout Park. With music provided by Hillbilly Strings, a special appearance by Mayor Jerry Jordan, and over 150 participants, this year’s annual picnic proved successful despite the relentless heat.
During the event, the center recognized the Veteran of the Month, Gary Lewis, along with the Volunteer of the Month, Sandy Clouse, who regularly volunteers with the Veterans’ Café. Near the end of the event, the center held a drawing for door prizes, including two wreaths donated by Pam Brown, American flags donated by Miller’s Flower Shop, a House of Flowers gift certificate, and a Wesley’s Auto Repair Gift Certificate.
The Senior Center would like to thank all the local businesses and wonderful volunteers who make every Veterans’ event possible.
The Veteran’s Café meets the last Wednesday of each month from 10:30am-noon. If interested in volunteering with the Veterans’ Café, contact the Senior Center at 727-8883.
To learn more about the Johnson County Senior Center and its upcoming events, visit its website at johnsoncountyseniorcenter.com and select the newsletter. Stop by the center M-F from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., or call 727-8883.