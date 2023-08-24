The Johnson County Senior Center hosted a celebration to thank its volunteers and community supporters for all the hard work behind its receiving the National Accreditation Award.
“We are extremely proud to be part of accreditation,” said Dr. John Payne, Chairman of the Advisory Board for Johnson County Senior Center. “We are pleased everyone can be here to celebrate a momentous occasion for the center.”
The celebration was nothing short of one of the best events the center has ever held. Members, volunteers, and community leaders filled the room last Thursday afternoon to reflect on all that has been accomplished. The prestigious award itself is designed by the National Council on Aging and has been given to only 110 senior centers in the United States. Included among the many attributes of JCSC, the NCOA noted the organization demonstrates outstanding leadership and commitment to quality programs and services.
The value of all the Senior Center provides for the community was also highlighted by James Dunn, Executive Director Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability.
As a special guest speaker, Dunn said, “For seniors to come here and get information and exercise, it is so important. You are so blessed; you have excellent leadership.”
Wholeheartedly agreeing with the sentiments expressed, a voice was heard from the crowd saying, “Kathy is the best director we have ever had.”
“I appreciate Kathy and all the staff,” said Larry Potter, Johnson County Mayor. “To be one out of one hundred and ten in the United States of America, that is beyond awesome. You cannot do that unless you have a strong leader.”
Many feel the accreditation was well deserved. While discussing the warm ambiance found at the JCSC, many agreed the staff and members felt like family.
“Someone asked me why JCSC has such a fabulous turnout for congregate meals,” said Angie Gwaltney, Director of First Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability. “It is so warm and welcoming. As soon as you go inside, you just have to sit down, eat something, and visit. Kathy, you are amazing!”
Many members felt the same way.
“I love it here,” said Sandra Holman. “The center has many good activities to keep us active, and Kathy is wonderful!”
While the sense of family and camaraderie was heard amongst the chatter of the crowd, the feeling is undoubtedly mutual.
“My heart, my staff’s heart, we just want to serve our seniors,” said Kathy Motsinger-Eller, Director of JCSC. “We love you guys.”
Prior to the opening ceremony, guests could be seen mingling and visiting with old friends, meeting new ones, and everyone was singing the praises of Johnson County’s Senior Center.
“This is absolutely fantastic, well deserved,” said John Muse, CEO of Farmers State Bank.
For more information, www.johnsoncountyseniorcenter.com.