Most folks have bucket lists, but Travis Dean has a personal mission. And his mission is much wilder than what’s on most folks’ bucket lists.
The Savannah, Tennessee resident will ride a 1968 120 Ford lawnmower from Mountain City to Memphis to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Dean plans to start his journey in March or April of this year and expects that the entire trip will take between 18 and 20 days, taking into account stops in some of the 40 towns he’ll be passing through and his anticipated average speed of five miles per hour.
The drive from Mountain City to Memphis is 544 miles, using I-81 and I-40. Although Dean has consent from the Department of Transportation to legally drive the lawnmower that far, he’s forced to use back roads rather than the interstate, lengthening the trip even more.
Maybe it’s not such a crazy idea after all since Ford used to market the 120 LGT as the mower for “Mustang people with lawns,” according to an advertisement from 1967. Dean says he chose the make and model not so much for the marketing but simply because the first lawnmower he ever rode was a Ford.
But why does Dean insist on making the nearly 600-mile trip from Tennessee’s northeasternmost to southwesternmost cities? To raise at least $5,000 for children suffering from cancer and other life-threatening diseases.
“I think people tend to forget that there are kids in that hospital that are fighting for their lives. Me personally, I’ve witnessed it, and if I can bring a little bit of joy or raise some money and awareness, I think that would definitely be a good thing,” Dean says.
Dean has always supported the mission of St. Jude’s, and it became even more personal for him when his son was born. Although Dean’s child didn’t end up needing treatment, that was a pivotal moment in his life.
After donating to the world-renowned children’s hospital for 20 years, Dean decided he could do something bigger.
“I wanted to do something that would get attention. I don't want to be recognized. The intention is to create something that people really look at and say that's crazy, there's no way he’ll make it.” Dean says.
Despite the fact that Dean has already experienced naysayers, he’s determined to fulfill his commitment to the kids at St. Jude’s. “I’m gonna prove everybody wrong, and I'm gonna make it. Even if the Ford breaks down, come hell or high water, I'm making this trip, even if I have to push the mower to Memphis.”
Ultimately, for Dean, this journey is more than a fundraiser for childhood cancer. “Although this is mainly for St Judes, I also have in mind all the veterans who have served this country, and I think about women that have been beat up. I have a platform now where I can stand up for others. I'm just a good guy trying to do the right thing.”
Donations can be made on Dean’s Facebook fundraiser page, “My ride for St. Jude’s.”
Cutline: The 55-year-old Ford lawnmower that Travis Dean will ride from Mountain City to Memphis to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital
Photo submitted by Travis Dean