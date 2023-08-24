Community members of Johnson County and beyond gathered as one at Johnson County High School auditorium Wednesday evening to bid a profound farewell and honor the service and legacy of Sheriff Eddie Tester.
Tester passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 11, 2023. He was 58.
His service and commitment have embraced the hearts of Johnson County. The passing of such an exemplary, devoted, and influential public servant leaves a void of grief; felt by many. The auditorium was beautifully embellished with floral bouquets, photographs, and memorials and served as an honorary backdrop as friends, family, fellow officers, community members, and more gathered to pay their respects.
As the ceremony commenced, Tester’s passion for his community as a powerful driving force had unquestionably resonated with all present.
The words of the ceremony's opening prayer focused on those closest to Tester and his immediate family. “We pray a special prayer to Brenda and her family. Pray for everyone here, Lord. Pray that you’ll be with them and help Brenda through the days ahead, it’s not going to be easy, but she’ll have lots of friends there. Pray for our county. He was a friend of all of us, Lord; just pray for them, pray for his family, and bless the rest of this service. Amen.”
The memorial service featured many heartfelt eulogies that encapsulated the very principle for Sheriff Tester. “Eddie and I worked together for years," said Will Deboyd. "I look back at those times, at the things we’ve seen and done. I remember one time he came to talk to me, and he said, 'You know I’ve been thinking about being a state trooper.'"
Among the shared stories, warm memories, and tearful anecdotes, it was more than evident that Tester's influence was beyond significance, transcending the very boundaries of his profession of public protection. He served as an advisor, a leader, and a beacon of strength, integrity, patience, and consideration for all fortunate enough to have known him.
With his unyielding dedication, his vast compassion, and his unparalleled sense of responsibility, not to mention his undying commitment performed beyond mere duty, Tester has proved to be a neighbor, a confidant, a friend, as well as a source of unwavering support during times of crisis.
Comments of respect and appreciation by those who had known and worked with Tester included observant, caring, and kind, who was never one to hesitate to help a friend or a stranger. He has instilled a boundless sense of security, comfort, as well as trust within the community of Johnson County.
It was clear on the faces and expressions of those that gathered inside the Johnson County School auditorium that their Sheriff, friend, and confidant's memory will remain and continue to inspire and guide many for generations to come. As Johnson County navigates this period of mourning, Tester's impact, influence, and inspiration will undoubtedly guide the community.
As the loss of such a wonderful individual leaves a scar deep within, Tester’s service reminds all of the profound impact a single kind individual can create upon the lives of an entire community.