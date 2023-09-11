World-class pilots across the region came together last weekend to show off their skills while competing in the Remote-Control Precision Aerobatic National Championship. The August event held in Johnson County could not have asked for better weather as RC pilots and spectators praised the facility, professionalism, and the welcome they received during the three-day contest.
“This is our 6th year to hold the competition,” said Dave Garris, Manager of Johnson County Airport. “We invited twenty of the best in the nation, and we were pleased to have 17 pilots bring their gear and perform.”
Ultimately, the program was another great success for Garris and the region. The air show and acrobatics did not fail to impress spectators and the fans who stopped by the airport hoping to catch a glimpse of something unique.
The aviation talent and skill were seen at a level not experienced before. In addition to flying the RC plane, the competition featured several dramatic aerobatic routines.
Garris explained that each contestant began the contest with a specific number of points. As they performed, judges removed points for deficits in the routine.
“They have meets in three different classes,” said Garris. “They have large jets, small jets, and electric jets. They see who can do the best of the routine.”
At the end of the three-day challenge, the pilot who kept the most points took home the trophy.
While each participant was highly skilled, the RC planes they flew were also magnificent pieces of machinery built with equipment that rivals any full-size aircraft.
“This one cost thirty thousand dollars,” said Garris, pointing inside the airport hangar to a beautiful RC plane. “It has an onboard computer and gyroscope. A gyroscope allowed the plane to make moves that defy gravity. One particular plane was a sight to see as it hovered vertically about five feet off the ground. In a fantastic display of craftsmanship, the contestant seemed to be able to walk up to it and touch it, almost as if doing an aerobatic ballet.
“Archie Stafford is amazing,” said Garris, watching the dance from the hanger. “He is one of the best in the country.”
Another talented RC pilot, Evan Turner, who recently won the National Drone Piloting tile, was also on hand, adding to the fascinating world of precision air aerobatics.
This is a beautiful place to visit,” the 20-year-old world Drone champion said midway through the event as the sun set over the mountains surrounding the Johnson County airport. It is safe to say that with perfect weather, beautiful surroundings, and so much great talent, the competition did not disappoint.
