Some longtime residents of Johnson County have fond memories of playing on the metal play equipment at Ralph Stout Park. However, very soon, those moments will be just a memory. The vintage equipment is constructed all of metal, posing a burn danger.
In an effort to protect the youngest of Johnson Countians, the City Council made a motion to remove three metal play structures from Ralph Stout Park.
“Since they are made of metal, in the heat, a person could get burned,” said Jordan.
The discussion of keeping residents safe and burn-free was on the agenda during the recent city council meeting. Mayor Jordan addressed the council members; Alderman Jason Bryan, Alderman Jerry Horne, City Recorder Audra Gerty, City Attorney George Wright, and Vice Mayor Lawrence Keeble.
“Last year, we taped off the play area when it was too hot,” said Jordan. “People did not pay no mind. They just ripped the tape off and used the playground equipment anyway.”
While the metal playground equipment poses a burn threat, advisement has been received by the City’s insurance carrier to put the equipment out of use.
“It is unsafe. The insurance provider won’t allow us to use that equipment,” said Jordan. “We need to dismantle and remove the playground equipment from Ralph Stout Park. It is in violation of the insurance policy. If the insurance company sees kids playing on it in ninety-degree weather, we are in violation.”
The concern of residents of Johnson County not wanting the playground equipment removed was also discussed during the meeting.
“People are going to say we are taking away an opportunity for kids to have fun,” said Jordan. “But it’s totally metal. If it’s ninety-five degrees, a kid could get burned on that slide.”
“It's three pieces,” said Jordan to council members, "the slide, corkscrew, the little one. It’s all the kiddie part, and we will be crucified for removing them. But I would rather get chewing from the public than a fine from the insurance.”
When asked when residents could expect the playground pieces to be removed from Ralph Stout Park, Jordan replied, “Not sure when we are gonna get it out," he said. "We are shorthanded at the street department.”
