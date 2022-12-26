A scruffy tabby kitten wandered into my workplace several years ago. No one wanted it and I had a mouse problem in the barn so I boxed her up and took her home. Hobo, however, turned out to be less of a mouser and more of a traveler, hence the name. She had a bad habit of hitching a ride to town, safely curled up in my truck’s engine compartment. One cold winter day she stole away for a ride to Lowe’s in Abingdon. Cats are experts at finding cozy, nap-worthy spots, but as winter closes in its time to prepare a safe, warm, dry place for pets to escape winter’s chill.
Pets, like people, can suffer frostbite, hypothermia, and death from cold exposure. Hardy farm cats are generally self-sufficient, but when the ambient temperatures dip below freezing and stay there even the toughest tom cat will appreciate a study box or crate tucked inside a sheltered building such as a barn or garage. Ensure the area is free of drafts, kept dry, and well bedded. Some pet owners utilize heat lamps and space heaters, but only do so with extreme caution. Easily knocked over or mistakenly placed near combustible material, heat sources pose a serious fire risk. Insulated pet houses and outdoor rated warming mats used according to manufacturer’s recommendations are safer options.
Winter also poses additional dangers in the form of poisoning. Sweet smelling and tasty, antifreeze is toxic to people and animals. A few licks and your pet’s kidneys can shut down completely within 12-24 hours. Dogs are more likely to sample the sweet liquid, but cats are susceptible too.
The use of rodenticides increases in winter as do the number of cats and dogs rushed to emergency clinics for suspected cases of primary or secondary poisoning from common rat and mouse bait. Dogs are more likely to sneak a nibble, but cats are not immune to the temptation. However, many cats are sickened by secondary poisoning from ingesting poisoned rats or mice. Hawks and owls are also prone to secondary poisoning. Dead prey should be removed immediately and pet owners should invest in non-toxic methods for rodent control.
Pets also need extra food to maintain body heat and a source of clean, unfrozen water. It is not uncommon for pets to experience dehydration in winter. Ensuring you pet has access to water at all times may mean regularly filling their bowl during the day or investing in a heated water bowl.
Spread some Christmas cheer and keep the holidays warm and safe for your furry companions. Offer them warm dry bedding, a full belly, and give your truck hood a good thump before heading to work.