As the season turns cooler, many local residents head outdoors to hunt and fish the local wildlife. In an effort to offer education for the necessary skills required, the Tennessee Wildlife Federation is offering workshops for the remainder of this year.
“We are super excited," said Caroline Heggeman |Program Communications Coordinator of the Tennessee Wildlife Federation. "We have a lot of offerings this year. They are part of our Hunting and Fishing Academy.”
While the workshops have been popular with hunters, organizers have expanded the learning opportunities to include fly fishing this year.
“We have incorporated five fishing workshops, we have partnered with Orvis,” said Heggeman. “The workshops really help people to learn the fundamentals and basics of fly fishing.”
The Hunting and Fishing Academy was designed to provide hands-on instruction not only for new learners but also for those who would like to be more proficient anglers and hunters. Classes address some of the challenges faced, such as rules and regulations, access to land, and finding resources through the outdoor community.
While discussing the classes being adult-focused, Heggeman mentioned the family workshops were created for youths nine years of age and up with an adult. The family workshops offer hands-on experiences for hunting and fishing exploration with the Academy’s highly trained lifelong sportsmen and women.
To make attending the workshops convenient, this year, fifteen classes are being offered in three different modalities.
“We have three ways this year to attend classes,” said Heggeman. “We have family experiences, adult workshops, and virtual classes.”
A few years ago, during Covid, we needed a new way to include people, so we designed virtual classes. Now that Covid has cleared, we opened up classes, but we are still offering the virtual ones.”
The virtual classes cover a variety of subjects; offerings include Getting Started in Hunting, Summer Deer Scouting, Dove Hunting, Habitat Management, and Archery Deer Hunting. Each online class is free to attend, and anyone who registers will receive a recording of the class.
While the online classes offer a convenient way to learn, the workshops give participants the opportunity for hands-on instruction.
“We realized a lot of people were traveling out of town to attend workshops. We have tried to put them in centralized locations,” said Heggeman. “We wanted people in Johnson County to be aware there are workshops available.”
To learn more and sign up, visit tnwf.org/academy.