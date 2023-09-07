As a small child, Kenny Price would drag his grandmother’s old banjo, without strings, through the house. “I’d beat on the head and sing,” he says, laughing. “Dad seen I was interested in that banjo.” So his Dad and 9-year-old Kenny hitchhiked over to Elizabethton for strings and a bridge to get the banjo in working order. “When we got home, my mom had supper on, so we had to wait, but after supper, he strung up that banjo and picked Cripple Creek on it, and I never forget, I said ‘How’d you do that?’”
His Dad, Fred Price, would shortly, along with Tom Ashley, Clint Howard, and Doc Watson, record the album that would help ignite the folk revival of the 1960s. By the late 1960s, Kenny Price was touring folk festivals with his father, Clint Howard, and Howard’s son, Clarence, up and down the eastern United States. But, when I ask him if he wanted to become a big star, he laughs and, in a tone that tells me he really means it, simply says, “No.”
“There was a fella one time who told me, ‘Kenny, you could have made it in Nashville,’” he says. “I said, ‘Well I probably could, but I had a son I had to take care of, so I played in churches and took him with me and helped him learn, and I think I’m a bigger star doing that then if I’d gone to Nashville.’”
His son, Adam, was born with Muscular Dystrophy, and Price came off the road and started painting houses so he could stay home, but he didn’t stop playing music. By then, he had taken up fiddle playing as well as the banjo, and his father, Fiddlin’ Fred Price, was not just an inspiration but a teacher as well. “I’d play a tune for him,” he says, “And I’d ask him ‘Did I get that right?’, and he’d say, ‘No you didn’t,’ and then he’d play it really slow, and say ‘pay attention to what I’m doing’ and that was how I learned.”
So, just like his father before him, Kenny Price passed his love of music on to his son. “Adam was about nine years old when he started playing. I bought him an old bass at a flea market, and it wasn’t long before he was on top of it. He played anything, and he could sing the parts in perfect pitch.”
Price’s demeanor changes when he talks about Adam. The pride comes through in the words, and the love resonates in the warmth of his tone. “He loved the music, and he was some kind of good. Me, Adam, my sister Lois, and this other fellow from North Carolina, we started going into churches and playing for the gift giver.”
Adam passed away in 2003 at the age of 22, and Price exudes only gratitude for the time he was able to spend with his son. “You don’t know these things when you’re young, but the way Dad raised me when I was growing up, he was getting me ready to take care of that boy. Growing up with him and playing with those men when my son was born and got big enough
to play, I wanted to do it that way, and I’m just so blessed that I could be there for him the way my Dad was there for me.”
Price’s musical gift to Johnson County is also a gift to his family: his father and his son, of course, but also his sister and his nieces and nephews. Together, they continue the tradition, all of them playing and singing together all around the area.
It is a gift rooted in tradition and heritage. When Price plays and sings songs like Tom Dooley and The Ballad of Finley Preston, he does so with the understanding that these are stories from the hills of Johnson County.
“It’s the music of the mountains, and these are the songs of the mountains,” he says of his show at Heritage Hall. Price plays banjo in the style of Tom Ashley because Ashley was a family friend. He plays fiddle in the style of his father, Fred Price because friends and family are the traditions of the mountains.
We wrap up our talk with him telling me about how deep the music runs in his family.
“My Dad had four double first cousins that all played the fiddle. Most of them moved away up north, but one lived up the roadways, but when they’d all come down here at the same time, they’d all get together at his house.” Price starts chuckling. “My dad would say, ‘All them boys are in, you want to go with me?’ And I’d say ‘Yeah boy!’”
So do you want to go see Kenny Price play the music of the mountains? Play the banjo so well, that Tom Ashley’s grandson said that if he closed his eyes he’d swear it was his grampa? Play the fiddle all laid back like Fred Price, and tell stories of the songs and the musicians with all the love and knowledge of a close friend? Yeah boy!
At Home With Kenny Price, Saturday, September 9. 7:00 p.m. Heritage Hall, 211 N. Church St., Mountain City. For tickets or more information, call (423) 727-7444 or visit their website at heritagehalltheatre.org.