The Litter Chicks are a local group that over the past few years have worked with volunteers and County officials to pick-up litter in Johnson County.
On Saturday, November 19 at 8:30 a.m. you can join the Litter Chicks for a Litter Pick-up Day! Volunteers will meet at the Dollar General at 2229 S. South Shady Street, Mountain City, TN., next to The Foodlion.
The Litter Chicks mission is to “educating and inspiring Tennesseans to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environment.”