On January 1, 2023, several new laws will go into effect because of the recent passing of bills by Senate Republicans. One law offers protection of privacy for Tennessee homeowners, allowing them to file written requests to keep their first and last names off the online property databases. The new law allows homeowners’ names to appear as “unlisted” in the ownership field.
“There have been instances where law enforcement officers have had individuals find out where they live and come to their homes,” said Richard Briggs (R-Knoxville) in a recent press release. As a sponsor of the new bill Briggs supported the legislation. “This law would help prevent situations like that from happening,” he said.
Another new law offers consumer and privacy protections. The new law requires businesses that allow someone to sign up for a service or subscription online to provide a clear way to end or cancel the subscription without any additional steps. If a company violates the act, the individual who suffered a loss may bring a civil action for damages.
One of the recent laws offers a $2.8 million tax reduction providing relief for farmers. The law exempts farmers from sales tax on items and services used for agriculture production, including building materials, repair services, and labor, among other expenses used in agriculture production.
“A tax exemption would help,” stated Farmer Ronnie Blevins, “Fertilizer is higher than at any time in history, and farm equipment cost has skyrocketed, not to mention diesel fuel.”
While the new law does not include gasoline or diesel used in vehicles operated on public highways, Blevins feels any tax savings would lessen the financial burden.
“Agriculture is the backbone of Tennessee’s economy, and I am glad we can provide assistance to hardworking farmers who are dedicated to putting food on the tables of families across the region,” said Senator John Stevens (R-Huntington), who sponsored the legislation. “By eliminating this sales tax, we can help small family farms stay in the family for generations by lowering costs and making it easier to turn a profit. I am very pleased to have had the privilege to sponsor the legislation that made this possible.”
For more information www.wapp.capitol.tn.gov