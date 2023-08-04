As the nation grapples with evolving threats facing schools, Johnson County remains a leader in the training and education of SROs. Sheriff Deputy Mark Gladden, a sixteen-year veteran of the department, has developed an intensive SRO training, a first of its kind in northeast Tennessee. An updated sixteen-hour course covering recent legislation, juvenile statistics, and relevant case law provides officers an edge to not only respond in the event of an active threat but recognize early warning signs of a potential situation and intervene before tragedy strikes.
Johnson County Sheriff's Department employs seven School Resource Officers, including its newest addition, a roving K9 unit, Loki, and handler, Deputy Bailey Epperly. An additional five security guards are employed by the school district under the direction of District Safety Officer Herbie Adams and remain available to respond to any of the county's six schools should the need arise.
An important component of school safety is that parents remain active and engaged in their children's digital identities. EMA Operations Manager Mike Sumner stresses the importance of supervising your student's online presence, "Parents need to stay on top of social media." Threats that first present on the web may carry over into the school environment. A number of apps are readily available for parents to monitor and control internet and messaging activity. Gladden adds, "If you know something, say something."
The district's safety program also includes robust security measures, including but not limited to locked classroom doors, single-point entry, and the Raptor visitor management system, all of which have been in use well before the new law brought forth by Governor Bill Lee took effect in May of this year. The new legislation, approved by both the House and Senate in April, requires every public school to lock exterior doors while students are present and added annual incident command and bus safety drills, in addition to the already required armed intruder drills.
Of safety in the county's schools, Sheriff Eddie Tester said, "(It is) our main concern. We don't want people to go to school worried about getting shot." Asked if he had a direct message for students, Tester answered, "We're here for them, and we will always be here for them."
School Districts are further required to share safety plans, floor plans, and security systems access annually with state and local law enforcement; have a threat assessment team; conduct annual active shooter training for private security guards; and require such training to be completed before on-campus assignment.
Johnson County Director of Schools, Dr. Mischelle Simcox, shared parents' concerns about safety. The parent of a senior student herself, Simcox, stated, "I feel my child is very safe at school."
The state has allocated $230 million for security enhancements, inclusive of $30 million to place school resource officers in every public school; $54 million for upgrades to public and private schools that increase security; $140 million to place Homeland Security agents in every county to coordinate school security response; and $8 million for school-based behavioral health personnel.