Organizers of the 4th Annual Trade Mill Native Heritage Days Intertribal Pow Wow have every reason to be excited about this year's event. The festivities scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, September 16-17, will bring back many of the traditional, much-favored dances and celebrations and returning faces, among them a special guest, Chief Silverheels, the son of Tonto from the Lone Ranger series.
Chief Silverheels is a veteran, evangelist, author, and doctor of divinity. He will have a booth set up to sell his book and sign autographs.
According to Michaele Whetun, vice president of the Trade Committee Center, traditionally, a Pow Wow is a gathering with dances held by many Native American and First Nations communities.
"Powwows today allow Indigenous people to socialize, dance, sing, and honor their cultures," Whetung said."We will be having Cheyenne Shashoni Daniel, a traditional hoop dancer and a member of the Haliwa-Saponi Nation. She travels the country performing her hoop dance. Men's and Women's traditional Grass and Fancy dance are also on the roster."
The event also features the American Eagle Foundation, an organization whose mission is to protect and preserve the American Bald Eagle and other birds of prey. Whetung emphasized that for 28 years, the AEF has carried out its mission through preservation, repopulation, education, and rehabilitation. "They will have a bird doing demonstrations.
Levi Rainwater, a hobbyist wood flute maker, is also on the list to play the wood flute, adding to the festivities.
Trade Committee Center members Michael Whetung, Velina Dyson, Ashley Dyson, Levi Rainwater, Michelle and Chief Jones, Daniel Locklear, Desmond Jones, Spirit Bear, and Heather Potter have without doubt "dedicated their time and resources to put on the best Intertribal Pow Wow they could," Whetung said, adding, "We hope you enjoy the history, culture, dancing, and music of our people."