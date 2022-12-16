The Johnson County Community Christmas tree was lit on December 2nd as part of the community’s ‘Christmas on Main’ celebration. The impressively tall Norway Spruce was dressed with twinkling lights as part of a years-old tradition celebrated anew.
The first weekend of December may seem too soon to decorate for some folks, but recent buying trends suggest that Johnson County residents may have to get out even earlier to secure a live tree of their own in the coming years due to the current shortage of Christmas trees.
The national tree shortage has been going on since at least 2016, and farmers in Eastern Tennessee, Western North Carolina, and Southwest Virginia are feeling more pressure with each passing season.
Growing Christmas trees is a long game, and no one knows this better than Steve Ayers, the owner of Roan Valley Tree Farm.
“It takes five years to grow trees from seed to transplant and then another eight to ten years to produce an eight or nine-foot tree," Ayers said. "The whole cycle is about fifteen years.”
It’s hard to predict market trends with such a gap. Still, tree farmers in the region are doing their best to meet customers’ needs, despite a current national labor shortage and years of compounding environmental complications.
Recent summers have seen an abundance of rain, and past winters have been milder than usual. The resulting combination of warmer temperatures and soggy soils has encouraged the growth and spread of Phytophthora root rot, a fungal disease that causes decay in trees’ roots and trunks, according to the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
While Ayers doesn’t attribute the tree shortage to any one factor, he does call the phenomenon “the perfect storm,” as increasing demand for Christmas trees is met with reduced supply.
Roan Valley Tree Farm’s biggest days have historically been Thanksgiving weekend and the following two weekends. By this rule, Ayers should have about three to four weeks of sales. In reality, Christmas tree buying has shifted to the two weekends following Thanksgiving, and farmers like Ayers sell out of trees well before the last-minute buyers come along.
Choose ‘N Cut operations like Ayers’ usually last about two weeks. Last year, his Choose ‘N Cut trees sold out in under two days. This year, Roan Valley’s Choose ‘N Cut lasted for less than three days.
In 27 years of bringing trees to the Johnson City area, Ayers said he’s never seen anything like this before. “I think the biggest weekend has been bumped up by a week or two. It’s changed the whole schedule of people buying trees.”