Visitors to Johnson County are in for a rare treat this year. The sunflower field is in full bloom on U.S. Route 421 and is a stunning summer delight that catches the eye on the drive into Mountain City.
The sunflower field was a generous donation by the owners of the local business Big Bad Wolf Motorsports. It was early spring of this year when Don Snyder, Jonathan Lewis, and Steve Duggar approached City Council asking permission to plant a sunflower patch.
“We bought one hundred pounds of sunflower seeds. We wanted to support the town's annual Sunflower Festival and wanted a place where people could park their car and walk between rows of sunflowers,” said Snyder.
All the hard work and effort have paid off.
“The sunflower field is gorgeous,” said Mayor Jerry Jordan. “It helps give extra beauty to the town.”
In addition to making Mountain City aesthetically pleasing, the field has become a popular backdrop for admirers to capture special memories. On any given sunny day, passersby can see people of all ages posing in front of the field for pictures. From cute toddlers to new brides, or teenagers posing for senior pictures, the expanse of yellow flowers adds something special to the photographs.
“We have had a lot of good feedback,” said Snyder.
Indeed, the internet has bubbled over with appreciation for Big Bad Wolf’s donation.
“ ‘Wow, it is beautiful, and ‘this is a dream,’ perfection’” were some of the comments over the weekend on social media.
Adding to the beauty, the business owner’s generosity was not limited to just one field. Although the one on U.S. Route 421, just past Food Lion, is perhaps the most viewed, there are a few more places people can see a large patch of sunflowers.
“The ones we planted at Chamber Park have done really well,” said Snyder. “People around town have also planted them in their yards. We gave out seeds to people who came to the shop.”
But Snyder wanted people to know there are even more sunflowers coming into bloom when he said, “The ones at Black Bear (Wine and Spirits) haven’t bloomed yet.”
It is safe to say the sunflower fields were a huge success. Organizers have promised plans are already underway for next year.
“We bought seeds already,” said Snyder. “We are hoping some landowners will allow us to plant. It would be nice to have a great big field of sunflowers.”
For more information, visit www.bigbadwolfmotorsports.com and on Facebook bigbadwolfmotorsports.