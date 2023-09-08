The music of the mountains rang out in Mountain City as Long Journey Home and the Mountain City Fiddler’s Convention crisscrossed and complemented each other all around the county.
I ran into Kody Norris at the unveiling of the town's latest mural and asked him what it meant for him to have the Mountain City Fiddler’s Convention back in Mountain City after so many years.
“It’s so important,” he said. “We have competitors from eight different states, and we’re just glad everybody’s having a good time. We’re in a very unique position for it to be held in the same building where it started almost a hundred years ago.”
Then it was off down the 4-lane headed for Forge Creek, where under the shade of the giant tree in the front yard of Tom Ashley’s home, a large crowd from as far away as South Carolina listened to Kenny Price and Jerry Moses playing House of the Rising Son, recorded originally by Ashley, and Tom Dooley originally recorded by Ashley’s good friend, Laurel Bloomery fiddler G.B. Grayson.
Back in town, in the air-conditioned splendor of Heritage Hall, Joyanna Watts had just scooped up first place in the folk song competition for her performance of Last Rose of Summer, while The Last Minute Band took first place in the junior band competition.
Back on the road, winding through shadows and green on Antioch Road on the way to Clint Howard’s home where Jack Proffitt, Bob Mink, Paul Ward, and Mike Treadway, known as Backroads Bluegrass, are performing on the porch of the old greenhouse where Howard, Fred Price, Tom Ashley, and Doc Watson recorded Old Time Music at Clarence Ashley’s. In between the music, archival recordings of Howard telling stories demonstrated what a master showman he was. As the band’s voices wove together on "How Great Thou Art," a huge stallion racing across the pasture behind the house paused, and the crowd joined the singing to end the set on a spine-tingling note.
Just down the road at the Fred Price Homestead, Lois Dunn, Kyman Matherly, Andrew Matherly, and Steven Long, with a mountain backdrop behind them and the fields of home before, sang old-time classics Long Black Veil, Long Journey Home, Rank Stranger, and the Crawdad Song among others; songs their father and grandfather Fred Price played on this same farm, as well as on stages around the world.
Meanwhile, at Heritage Hall, the competition is heating up fast. First, Noah Goebel, Aaron Civils, Ikia Combs, and River Smith face off in the junior fiddle contest, with Goebel’s taking the top spot. In the adult competition, Henry Barnes comes out on top in a powerhouse bout of world-class fiddling between Barnes, Gabriel Scott, Jordan Blevins, Tom Isaacs, Kenny Price, and Andrew Matherly. As I pass Andy Watts in the doorway, he leans over and says, “Now that’s some fiddle playing!” The juniors and adults will face off in the Fiddle Off to determine the night’s top winner, but first, it’s the battle of the bands.
The Bluegrass Unit, The New Primitive, Tennessee Hillbuddies, Bryan Osborne, and the Ashe County Boys hit the stage for an 8-song raise-the-roof throw-down. Mountain City’s young Bluegrass Unit paid tribute to Clarence Ashley with the Coo Coo Bird, and to GB Grayson with Train 45 and took second place behind Tennessee Hillbuddies.
After a break, The Little Ray and Lizzy Show took the stage. Roy Lewis, Lizzy Long, Hunter Berry, and John Gooding have already put in a long day judging the contests, but you’d never know it when the show starts, and fingers are flying so fast on fiddle and banjo they could give lightning a run for the money. It’s a different, showier sound than the old-time music played in the hills earlier, but steeped in tradition all the same. When Long sang her 2015 smash Blueberry Pie, her vocals and the swooping, swaying violins shared space with the best of Patsy Cline.
The evening closes out with the Kody Norris Show joining Little Roy and Lizzy for a few songs, including their 2023 hit I Call Her Sunshine, before wrapping it up with the announcement of the winner of the fiddle off. The three finalists were Henry Barnes, Noah Goebel, and Jordan Blevins, and Cristy Dunn of the Johnson County Center for the Arts and Long Journey Home took to the stage to present the winner, Henry Barnes, with the Jason Barie custom-made fiddle which Long Journey Home provided as the grand prize.
“I think the people of the 1925 Fiddler’s convention would have been really proud of what went on here today,” she said, and the audience erupted in cheers.